Gary Lee Anderson, 89, of Nacogdoches, passed away Friday, July 3rd, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park with Pastor Noel Dear of First Baptist Church officiating.

Gary was born October 15, 1930 in San Antonio, Texas to Stella Olive Anderson and Percy Jennings Anderson. He attended Brackenridge High School and graduated in 1948. As a school athlete, he helped lead his teams to state championships in football and track. He went to Texas A&M University on a football scholarship and graduated in 1952. He was a lifetime member of the Texas A&M Lettermen's Association and later the Sul Ross Group. He was commissioned upon graduation into the United States Air Force during the Korean War where he served in Okinawa, Japan and concluded his military service honorably discharged as a Captain.

Gary lived a large part of his adult life in Nacogdoches, partnering and later owning a property and casualty insurance agency with C.N. (Choc) Thompson, known as Thompson-Anderson Insurance Agency, which later became Gary Anderson Insurance. He held leadership positions in the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, where he received the Paul Harris Fellow Award, and Piney Woods Country Club. He was a member of First Baptist Church.

After retirement, he returned to his hometown of San Antonio and was active in the San Antonio A&M Club, his high school alumni association, and member of Trinity Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time on the golf course, watching Texas Aggie football and both salt water and fresh water fishing.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lorraine Anderson Wilson; brothers, Jennings Anderson, Terry Anderson and Warren Anderson; and son-in-law, Jeff Kendrick. He is survived by daughters, Kalin Kendrick, and Marcie Smith and husband Shannon, all of Nacogdoches. He is also survived by four grandsons, Will Kendrick and wife Anna of Nacogdoches, Luke Kendrick of Fort Worth, Ben Smith and Andrew Smith, both of College Station; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Magnolia Court Assisted Living and to Gary's many caregivers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to First Baptist Church Nacogdoches, 411 North Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961.

