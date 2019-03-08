|
|
August 7, 1989 - February 13, 2019
On August 7, 1989, at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, God blessed Gary Sr and Barbara Myers with their only beautiful son, Gary Dante Myers Jr. On February 13, 2019, at the University of Southern California Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, the Heavenly Father called Gary Jr home.
Gary Jr attended Taft High School 2003-2007. He was a member of the National Honor Society. He also earned recognition as an athlete. He was a member of the track team, a two-time football team captain, and a two-time basketball team captain. He earned all-district honors and all-city honors in both sports.
He continued his pursuit of excellence as a Midshipman Candidate at the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) and as a Midshipman at the United States Naval Academy (USNA), 2007-2012. At NAPS, on the football field he trained hard to develop into a Division I collegiate athlete, while in the classroom he developed an interest in Chemistry. At USNA, he played in three bowl games and on the winning side of four Army-Navy Football games. He earned a Bachelor Degree in Chemistry and a commission as an Ensign in the United States Navy with the Class of 2012. Gary Jr served as a Supply Officer in the United States Navy from 2012-2017. Upon exiting the Navy, Gary Jr started a home care business called "Family Always". At the time of his death he was expanding his business vision.
Everyone who knew Gary loved him! He was a natural born leader. He was passionate and cared about people. He was the most charismatic person we knew! He had a kind spirit and a contagious smile. He was a son, a brother, a friend, a team mate, and he will be so incredibly missed.
Gary Jr is survived by his fiancé Alexandra Russell, his parents Gary Sr and Barbara Myers, his sisters Alexys Hare, Ashley Franklin, Angela Myers, and Adrienne Myers, his brothers-in-laws Louis Hare lll and Laronce Franklin, his nephews Desmond Hare and Laronce Franklin Jr, his nieces Scarlett Hare and Bliss Franklin, his best friend Nick Gooden, and his business partner/friend Evan Milnor.
Gary Jr touched a lot of people in his brief time with us. A memorial service with be held 4-7 pm, March 9, 2019 at William Howard Taft High School Gym to celebrate his life.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2019