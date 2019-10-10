|
Gary Robles, husband, father, son and brother left to be with our Lord following cardiac illness complications.
Gary was born to Gilberto and Encarnacion Robles on March 5, 1960 in Corpus Christi, Texas. As a military dependant, he attended numerous schools throughout the country, graduating from John Jay High School in San Antonio, TX in 1978.
As a young man he enjoyed riding motorcycles, rock music, photography and fishing. Gary's infectious and charismatic personality would make him many friends as he traveled the world.
Immediately following high school graduation, Gary enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He served at New River Naval Air Station, Lemoore Naval Air Station and at sea as a flight equipment specialist for over eight years.
During and after his service to his country, he was awarded:The Good Conduct Medal,Rifle Marksmanship Badge,Sea Service Depoyment Ribbon and Marine Corp Expeditionary Medal.Gary was also recognized for his participation in the capture of Osama bin Laden.
Upon separation from the Marine Corp he attended technical school, graduating with an Associates Degree in engineering and accepting a position in the telecommunications industry. His work would have him traveling throughout the world for over a decade.
On May 9th 1981, Gary married his high school sweetheart, Monica Alonzo, in San Antonio, Texas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Monica Robles, his sons Alejandro Raul Robles and Francois Miquel Robles, brother Randy A. Robles, sister
Yvette Vitale, and parents Gilberto and Encarnacion Robles.
The family wishes to convey thanks to the staff of Stone Oak Methodist Hospital for their compassion and support.
Viewing will be Thursday October 10th from 4-9PM with a Rosary at 7PM at Castle Ridge Mortuary,8008 W. Military, San Antonio, TX.
Services will be Friday, October 11 at 9AM at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church at 9883 Marbach, San Antonio, TX.
He will be interred with full military honors on a date to be determined later.