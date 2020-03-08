|
Gary Stephen Pitts was born August 31, 1954 and passed away March 3, 2020 surrounded by family.
He was a loving son, husband, and father. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting and vacations to Colorado. He graduated from John Marshall High School, served 7 years in the Navy and had a career with the family business, Pitts Electric Company. He is preceded in death by his father, Harry T. Pitts and infant brother Randy. Gary is survived by wife, Kathy Pitts; sons Stephen and Mathew; mother, Billie Pitts, sister Pam Noyes and her husband Craig Noyes and their daughter Elizabeth; brother Michael Pitts; his sons Trent and Cody and other relatives and friends.
Gary will have a memorial service at Oak Hills Church, 19595 IH-10W on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Kidney Foundation of South Texas.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020