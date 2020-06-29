GARY WAYNE HOREJSI
1951 - 2020
Gary Wayne Horejsi, a member of Brahan Masonic Lodge #226, went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2020, at the age of 68, after battling Parkinson's.

He was born on October 23, 1951, in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Shirley Horejsi.

Gary is survived by his wife, Connie Lynn Wheeler Horejsi; sons, Gary W. Horejsi, Jr. (Amber), Clayton M. Horejsi (Christina) and CPT Preston J. Horejsi (Christie); and 6 grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 30th, at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.



Published in Express-News on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapels South
JUN
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mission Park South
