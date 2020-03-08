|
Gayle was known for her sense of humor, her love of friends and family and her joy in living life to its fullest. Her father-in-law joked that she had a party for every major holiday. She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey. Gayle attended D'Youville College in Buffalo, N.Y. and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She moved to San Antonio in the 1970's and later obtained a Master's in Nursing from U.T.H.S. C., San Antonio. Gayle was a full professor of nursing at San Antonio College until retiring in 2008. Gayle also obtained a Psy.D. in Psychology from Our Lady of the Lake University. She was a registered nurse, an advanced practice nurse in the field of psychiatry, and a licensed Psychologist. After retiring from San Antonio College, she worked primarily as a Psychologist in private practice with her husband. Gayle has four children: Shannon Nelson, Amy Monnig, James Steven Monnig and Brendan Edwards. Gayle is also survived by her husband Dr. David Edwards, her grandchildren: Christian Monnig, Lane Monnig, Avery Nelson, Reed Monnig and Evan Nelson; two sisters, Melinda Boyd and Stacy Olsen, numerous nieces, nephews and her cousins. During the 1980's, Gayle was one of the first nurses or medical providers in San Antonio to provide treatment to individuals with HIV related conditions. She also raised large amounts of money for HIV related treatment. Gayle worked in the field of mental health as a nurse and as a psychologist. Gayle loved to travel, especially to Mazatlan, Mexico where she and her husband David Edwards often vacationed with friends and family. Gayle loved art and was an avid collector of original works of art. She was a dog lover and rescued three boxer dogs who loved her very much. Gayle's greatest joys were to spend time with her grandchildren especially her oldest grandson, Christian. Christian often travelled with her to Mexico, New Orleans and other places. Her favorite places were her home in Leon Valley, New Orleans and Mazatlan.Gayle had planned to retire and live in Mazatlan for several months a year and to also travel to Ireland and Italy. However, her recent illness precluded that next part of her life. Gayle is preceded in death by her mother, Marie Plinio Brown Cummins, her father Howard Brown, her son Brandon and five of the seven dogs that lived with her over the last 40 years; most recently Newtie her wonderful Boxer dog whom she loved so much!Services: March 13, 2020. St. Dominic Catholic Church, San Antonio, Texas; Visitation; 9:30-10:00am, Mass: 10:00, Reception: to follow in the Piper Parrish Hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alamo Area Resource Center (AARC) or to the Alamo/Austin Boxer Rescue organization.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020