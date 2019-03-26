|
|
January 18, 1938 - March 23, 2019
Gayle Lorraine (Placko) Powell of Pleasanton passed away March 23, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born January 18, 1938 in Racine, Wisconsin to Michael and Lorraine (Gervais) Placko.
Gayle is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Lorraine Placko; son, Steven Powell; grandson, Michael Powell and daughter in law, Karen Powell.
Gayle is survived by her beloved husband, Travis Powell; son, Robert Powell and significant other, Sherry Steele; daughter, Melanie Marsh and husband Curtis and brother, Ronald Placko. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth Singer and husband Garrett, Kamilyn Powell-Banda and husband Clint, Jessica Powell, James Cameron Marsh, Sherri Richard and husband Wesley and Allison Marsh and great- grandchildren, Parker Richard, Finley Richard, Elizabeth Banda, Derek Banda and Kim Gonzales.
Visitation will be conducted at the Hurley Funeral Home in Pleasanton on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with family receiving friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral service will be at Hurley Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:15 am.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Christmas Village, c/o Janet Jackson at 400 N. Reed Street, Pleasanton, Texas 78064.
For anyone wishing to
leave condolences for the family, share memories
or sign the online guestbook you may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 26, 2019