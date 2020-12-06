Gayle W. Bode, was called home by the Lord, November 22, 2020 at the age of 78.

She was a loving mother, grand-mére, great grand-mére and friend who was a compassionate and caring person. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gary Williams, daughter Wendy L. Martinez and grandson Ernest B. Martinez. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Tracy(Victor) Quiroz and grandchildren, Laura B. Martinez, Victor(Dolores) Quiroz, David(Andreina) Quiroz, and Marco Quiroz. She will be missed by her sister in law Dianne M. Williams and nieces, Kristi(Clay) Densmore and Kelli(Tim) Witts as well as numerous friends and family who loved her dearly.

Gayle was born July 28, 1942 in Baytown, TX. She graduated HS from San Marcos Academy. In 1967 she graduated from North Texas State University and started her career in education as a teacher. She received her master's degree in guidance from Trinity University in 1978. Over the years she was a counselor and an assistant principal.

Gayle enjoyed working with and cheering on the students through the years. Gayle retired as a counselor in 2000 from Judson High School. She cherished her Judson friendships.

Special thanks to the memory care and hospice team that cared for her.

Due to these unprecedented times, no memorial events are scheduled.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/donate.

MATTHEW 11:28-30

"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light."