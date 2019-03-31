|
October 15, 1933 - March 24, 2019
Gene Cates of San Antonio passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born on October 15, 1933 to Irene Field Cates. Gene is a graduate of Brackenridge High School class of 1952, where he was a drummer with the Eagles Band. He served in both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. Upon his discharge from the military he was employed at Lackland AFB as a supervisor in the plumbing department until his retirement in 1997. His hobby was playing drums and enjoyed being part of the Texas Top Hands Western Band until he retired in 1989. He joined Concordia Lutheran Church in 1988, where he has been a member for 31 years. He is survived by his wife Loretta; five children, Allen, Jill, Jayme, Debbie and Jeffrey; eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Family will welcome friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Concordia Lutheran Church 16801 Huebner Rd. San Antonio, TX at 10:30 a.m. A Celebration of his life will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019