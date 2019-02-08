October 26, 1941 - February 2, 2019

Gene "Genie" Garrett Hanke was born on October 26, 1941 to her parents Eugene Owen Garrett, Jr. and Carolyn Mahaffey Garrett. Although cancer won the battle here on earth, she won the final and eternal victory in Heaven. She was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 2, 2019.



She attended Thomas Jefferson High School, class of 1960, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education at Trinity University. In 1961, Genie went on her first date with the man who would become the love of her life and husband for 55 years, Dan H. Hanke. On November 9, 1963, they were married at Trinity Episcopal Church in San Antonio, Texas.



Genie had a servant's heart. She was a member of Junior Forum and later Sustainers. At St. Luke's Episcopal Church, she was an active member of the Women of St. Luke's and a leader of Stephen Ministries.



Genie's passions in life were ballet, her family and her faith. She lived life with a joy that was visible to the world. She enjoyed everyone and never met a stranger. If you were fortunate to have her as a friend, you were blessed.



Genie is preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Carolyn. The family she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Dan Hanke, their children and families Danny and Dawn Hanke with children Garrett and Justin, Diane and Jim Brandt with children Nina and Marco, sister Mary Carolyn Howell, nieces and families Carole and Richard Rigsby with children and families Rachel and John Lee with their children Emma and Olivia, Lauren Rigsby, Melanie and Mike Cravey with their children Michael, Carolyn, Abby and Kim.





Genie's family would like to extend their gratitude to those who took beautiful care of her in her last years: Sandra, her friend and caregiver, Dr. Steven Kalter and staff, Dr. Jane Ayala, Dr. Dale Wood and Legend Home Health Care, especially Rhea and Amanda. The family also wishes to thank Mary Lou Kunkler, Janice Wilson, Dorothy Berend, Pat Gilroy and countless friends who ministered to Genie during her illness.



A Celebration of Genie's Life will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on February 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Luke's Endowment Fund or Providence Place (formerly known as Methodist Mission Home).



You are invited to sign

the guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary