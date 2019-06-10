January 2, 1923 - May 31, 2019

Genelda Nunn Vail was born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 2, 1923, to Lena B. Mumme and Thomas J. Nunn. She entered eternal rest at the age of 96. Married to Colonel Robert E. Vail on October 30, 1943, thus beginning a life as a devoted Army wife and mother. Their travels would take them to Guam, Japan, Germany, Anchorage, Alaska and postings across the country. She enjoyed participating in the Army wives associations wherever they were stationed and was passionate about gardening, growing some of the largest pansies ever seen. She took Ikebana flower arranging classes in Japan and was a member of the Dirt Daubers garden club in San Antonio. Indeed, flowers were important and beautiful elements inside and outside each and every home. Her friend and caregiver, Frances Perkins, became a part of our family.

We are forever grateful for her love and care given to our mother.



Genelda is survived by her son, Robert E. Vail, Jr., daughter- in-law Kathryn C. Vail, grand- daughters Amy Monserud, Tricia Morales and Mary Sherman, great-grandchildren Sean and Emily Monserud and Christina Morales.



Also, survived by her daughter, Cheryl V. Anderson, son-in-law James O. Anderson, grand- daughters Melissa Morgan and Elizabeth Cazier, grandson John Anderson, great-grandchildren Colin Cazier, Marguerite Morgan, Ashley Cazier and Sophie Morgan.



A celebration of Genelda's life will take place Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave.



Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the San Antonio Food Bank, www.safoodbank.org, would be welcome.



You are invited to sign

the guestbook

at www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary