Genevieve "Ginny" C. Cruz passed away Monday July 6, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease and diabetes. A native of San Antonio, she was the eldest daughter of seven children to the late Raymundo Castro Cruz and Natividad Arvisu Cruz, born August 29, 1958. Ginny was faith filled and a loving sister, auntie and friend to all who met her. She was a lifelong learner and graduated the top of her class at Blessed Sacrament Academy HS, attended St. Mary's University where she earned a BS in Biology and later completed two Masters Degrees from Texas A&I University and University of Incarnate Word. A gentle soul and dedicated teacher who committed over 30 years to the Edgewood and Harlandale Independent School Districts. An advocate in STEM education, she started her teaching career in Earth Science at Escobar Junior High and retired from teaching as an AP Chemistry and Physics teacher at McCollum High School in 2016. She was a lover of nature and enjoyed going to the beaches in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was an accomplished pianist and loved theater. At St. Mary's she was a member of the Shoestring Players and starred in Guys and Dolls, Lil' Abner and The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe. She shared her love for the arts with her nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong member of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church where she was a lector, member of the Adoration Community Theology and Service (ACTS) Community and sang in the choir.

Cherishing her memories are her mom, Nati Cruz; sister Edna Cruz Moseley; brothers, Ray and his wife Rose Anne, Joe and Leticia, Leonard and Detlef, Andrew and wife Maria-Victoria, Bernard and wife Sharon; nieces, MaryAnn Olivos, Megan Lastra-Cruz, Raeann Jimenez Cruz, MacKenna Lastra-Cruz; nephews, Anthony Escobedo, Nicholas Escobedo, Nicholas Cruz, Manny Lastra-Cruz and Brandon Jimenez Cruz; and many cousins and extended family, colleagues and friends.Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM, Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, 1147 Cupples Road, San Antonio. A Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet will be recited at 10:00 AM prior to her mass. Visitation will start at 9:00 AM and end 10:00 AM. Due to COVID-19 there will be a Facebook livestream of all events on the Sunset Memorial website www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.