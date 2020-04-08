Home

Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
GENEVIEVE G. MEDINA


1930 - 2020
GENEVIEVE G. MEDINA Obituary

Genevieve G. Medina born on September 27, 1930 went to be with our Lord on April 2, 2020 at the age of 89.

She is preceded in death by her beloved grandmother Antonia Herrera, her uncle Desiderio Gomez and parents, Armando Gonzales and Ramona Gomez.

She was raised by her Grandmother Antonia Herrera and her Uncle Desiderio Gomez. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Frank Medina. Children; Frank Medina, Felix Medina (Sylvia), Leticia Gonzalez (Joe), Anthony Medina (Stella), Mary Jane Verde (Julian), Rose Mary Garza (Michael), and Jessica Contreras (Louis Salazar). Follow by her 18 adoring grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

On Thursday, April 9, 2020‬ the visitation will be ‪from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.‬ at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, ‪226 Cupples Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78237‬ with the rosary ‪at 7:00 p.m.‬ that evening. On Friday, April 10, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. immediate family. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. The visitation at the funeral home will be limited due to the COVID-19 declaration set by the City, County, and State officials. All the services including the Friday chapel service will be live streamed on Trevino Funeral Home facebook page, please log in to facebook and search for Trevino Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 8, 2020
