Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586

Genoveva (Eva) Rodriguez

Genoveva (Eva) Rodriguez Obituary

Genoveva (Eva) Rodriguez born December 3, 1929 in San Marcos, TX to Fidencio and Celia Rodriguez, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the blessed age of 90. She will be reunited in heaven with her husband Rodolfo (Rudy) Rodriguez, son in-law Arthur Robert Casillas, parents, brother, and sister. Eva was a strong beautiful person who cherished and cared for her family immensely. Eva is survived by her children Genevieve Rapoza, Jane R. Hudak (Ron), Gloria Casillas, Rudy Rodriguez (Theresa); grandchildren Tracy, Jenny Michelle, Tricia (Jose), Christian, Janelle (Isaiah), Trina; great-grandchildren E.J., Jordan, Gavin, Annie, Ava; sister Olivia Tobias as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends. Her presence, charisma, love, nurture and humor will be greatly missed by all especially her family.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Chapel Service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020
