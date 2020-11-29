1/1
GEORGE A. AVERY
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

George Albert Avery, age 88, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Webster County, Mississippi on December 31, 1931 to Arcena Young and Ernest Bascom Avery. He enlisted in the United States Army and served for 24 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1974. Following his military service, George obtained a bachelor's degree in finance and worked in the Civil Service sector as an accountant until his retirement in the mid-90s. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Avery; daughter, Rebecca Garza; and infant sons, Dennis and Michael Avery. George is survived by his sons, Ernest F. Avery and wife Diane and Phillip Avery and wife Claudia; grandchildren, Mercedes Frost and husband Hal, Dylan Garza, Dorothy Avery; great-grandchildren, Hal and Summer Frost; as well as many friends both in Granbury and his church home in San Antonio.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

NOVEMBER 30, 2020

11:00 A.M.

SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS

LUTHERAN CHURCH

A private burial will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran School.

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved