George Albert Avery, age 88, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Webster County, Mississippi on December 31, 1931 to Arcena Young and Ernest Bascom Avery. He enlisted in the United States Army and served for 24 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1974. Following his military service, George obtained a bachelor's degree in finance and worked in the Civil Service sector as an accountant until his retirement in the mid-90s. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Avery; daughter, Rebecca Garza; and infant sons, Dennis and Michael Avery. George is survived by his sons, Ernest F. Avery and wife Diane and Phillip Avery and wife Claudia; grandchildren, Mercedes Frost and husband Hal, Dylan Garza, Dorothy Avery; great-grandchildren, Hal and Summer Frost; as well as many friends both in Granbury and his church home in San Antonio.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

NOVEMBER 30, 2020

11:00 A.M.

SHEPHERD OF THE HILLS

LUTHERAN CHURCH

A private burial will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran School.

