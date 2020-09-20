1/1
GEORGE A. DE LA ROSA
1956 - 2020
George A. De La Rosa, age 54, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

George was born in San Antonio on March 17, 1966 to parents Connie and Jesse De La Rosa. George graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1984 and was a proud Mustangs alumni. He worked for Toyota for over 11 years where he made numerous lifelong friends. George took great pride in his job and was a hard worker with amazing work ethic passed down to him by his father. George loved to root for The Dallas Cowboys, owned every Beatles shirt ever made, enjoyed watching car shows and The Sopranos, always had an endless amount of information on basically every subject you could discuss, and was very skilled at fixing anything and everything. George was a foodie who loved chilaquiles and his favorite, Jordan almonds. He was a huge animal lover and had three cats and a dog. He loved hard and took care of all those around him, always ready to cheer on the ones close to him and the ones he loved. George was a generous, loving, caring person who will be sorely missed by those who knew him and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Reynaldo Jesus De La Rosa; and uncles, Roy De La Rosa and Guadalupe Leal. George is survived by his girlfriend, Genia Robertson; her children, Elizabeth Burges (Colby), Christina Robertson (Tyler Kroll); his children, Adrian L. De La Rosa, Jacob B. De La Rosa, Alexandra Taylor De La Rosa; mother, Concepcion De La Rosa; brother, Marco A. De La Rosa; sister, Jean Arredondo and aunt, Diana "Dee" Leal.

MEMORIAL ROSARY

SATURDAY,

SEPTEMBER 26, 2020

10:30 AM

MEMORIAL SERVICE

11:00 AM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
