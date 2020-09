George Allen Harmon passed away surround by close friends that were more like family September 12, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 75.

He was born to Allen and Lillian Harmon January 28, 1945 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his longtime friends; John Scott, John and Jeanna Gerzsenye. George loved the being at the coast and fishing with his buddies.

He is loved and missed greatly.