Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE AKKERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE AKKERMAN


1941 - 2019
GEORGE AKKERMAN Obituary

George Akkerman, 78 went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. George was born to Andries Akkerman and Grieje DeVries Akkerman in Leeuwarden, Netherlands. The youngest of nine children, George went to work at the age of 14 to help support the family during WWII. He continued his education at night school in the Netherlands and later obtained his degree in Germany. George owned Precision Dental Lab, Inc. in San Antonio for 46 years, was a dental technician for 64 years, and a Certified Dental Technician for 49 years. He was a devout Christian, passionate about sharing God's word, and was a lifelong Gideon. George was an honest, loving, loyal and generous man. He loved to travel and visited over 40 countries. He also loved golf and sailing. He was a member of Sonterra Country Club and LCYC for many years. He truly enjoyed making people laugh. George is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Kathy; and by his daughter, Evelyn Ann Simmons (Keith); son, Eric Akkerman; step-children, Brenda Saunders, Sam Scott and Tony Scott; sister, Klaske Van Den Berg; brother, Meles Akkerman; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; 3 loving puppies and 3 miniature horses. SERVICE, TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2019, 1:00 PM, PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Dec. 1, 2019
