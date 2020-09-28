George Smith peacefully passed away September 23, one month before his 102nd birthday. He will be dearly missed but is now with Isabel, his loving wife of 76 years who preceded him in death 3 years ago.

George was the son of Wilton Alfred Smith and Arloine Walton Pert Smith. He and his sister Dorothy Smith Dodd were raised in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Kemper Military School and then from the University of Missouri where he was a member of the SAE fraternity. At the University he met and married Isabel Andrews of Paris, Illinois.

In Coffeyville, Kansas they raised 3 children while George worked as a production engineer for Alpine Oil and Gas, eventually becoming its President. He sold the business and began a civic career as a member of the City Commission serving as Secretary of the Utilities Department. He was elected Chairman of the Board of Coffeyville's Memorial Hospital, temporarily assumed the Administrator position and subsequently attended St. Louis University earning a degree in Hospital Administration. He served as CEO for 14 years, was a Deacon of the Presbyterian Church and President of the Lions, Rotary and National Exchange Clubs. During his school years, George played tennis, football and track and continued to pursue his passion for sports by officiating high school and college basketball and football games. He was a Boy Scout Leader, a member of the Independent Petroleum Association of America and on the Kansas Blue Cross State and Kansas Hospital Association Boards.

In 1999, George and Isabel moved to San Antonio, Texas to be with their children and grandchildren and to pursue George's passion for golf. He continued his lifelong love of sports by attending his grandsons' athletic activities. He and Isabel were active members of First Presbyterian Church, KEYS Senior Adults Circle #3 and George always enjoyed his friends at the Exchange Club and at the Forum at Lincoln Heights.

George is survived by his son Bruce Smith and wife Gail, his daughter Lucinda and husband Mike McCann and his son Andy Smith and wife Patty. Other survivors are grandchildren Todd and Katie Smith, Chad and Tinsley Smith, John and Becky Summers, Joe Summers, Charlie Smith, Meredith Smith, Mandy Smith, Michael and Angie McCann, Chad and Katie Gill and 11 great grandchildren.

For health reasons, no formal services will be held and the family plans to have a private Celebration of Life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church San Antonio.

