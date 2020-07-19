COL George C. Viney went home to be with his heavenly father after an extended period of illness.

George C. Viney was born November 10, 1924 to Grover C. Viney and Nan Inez Catron Viney in Lawton, Oklahoma. He graduated from Lawton High School, where he was awarded the outstanding student Medallion from the American Legion for the freshman and senior classes. He was president of his class, the Honor Society, Student Activity Council and Captain of the Oklahoma State championship track team.

He attended the University of Oklahoma enrolled as a chemical engineer. He participated in artillery ROTC and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity until he left to join the U. S. Army in August 1943.

He was initially assigned to the 70th Infantry Division stationed at Camp Adair, Oregon. He became an Infantry platoon sergeant, and was selected to attend Infantry OCS at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant on October 31, 1944. He was sent to Camp Hood, Texas and also served at Camp Roberts, California before being sent to the Sixth Army in the Pacific. Commissioned at 19 and commanded a 1000-man company by the time he was 21. Following World War II, he served in the occupation of Japan and in Germany.

He married his high school sweetheart, Margaret (Peg) Rutherford McGiffert, the daughter of COL Stephen Yates McGiffert and Louise B. McGiffert on December 27, 1944 in Dallas, Texas.

COL Viney continued to serve for 32 1/2 years. His service was highlighted by leading units from platoon to division in combat. This included the 101st Airborne Division, 82nd Airborne Division, 5th Special Forces Group, 24th Infantry Division, 25th Infantry Division and the 40th Infantry Division. Highlighted by Commanding the leading brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division in the combat operations in the Dominican Republic, and commanding 30,000 man 101st Airborne Division for four days in combat. He was cited for planning the best withdrawal of any division from the Republic of Vietnam, and brought the remnants of the division and the colors back to Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

COL Viney served in a variety of staff positions from battalion to the Department of the Army Staff, and Joint Chiefs of Staff. He was Aide de Camp to the 4th Army Commander. He was also selected and served as the Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe. His last assignments were as Chief of Staff of the 5th US Army, and Deputy Commander 5th Readiness Region, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. He retired January 1976.

His military and civilian continuing education included the Command and General Staff College, the Armed Forces Staff College and the National War College. COL Viney graduated in the top 10% of his class at the National War College. While on duty he attended six colleges and graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Military Science and the George Washington University with a Master's degree in International Relations.

His decorations included the Distinguished Service Medal, two Silver Stars, six Legions of Merit, one Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts among numerous other medals, as well as, the Combat Infantryman Badge with Star, and the Master Parachutist Badge. He was inducted into the U. S. Army OCS Hall of Fame in 1987.

In his retirement over the past 44 years, COL Viney divided his time between his extended family; and management of five farms and drilling many small oil and gas wells west of Wichita, Kansas. He remained active and busy throughout his entire life.

COL Viney is survived by his loving wife of 75 years; sons and daughter, George Stephen Viney and wife, Susan K. Viney, Dr. Kenneth K. Stewart (a.k.a Robert Page Viney) and wife, Jasmine Stewart, MAJ

Richard Lee Viney and wife, Carolyn S. Viney and Janet V. Hodges and husband, Kirvin D. Hodges; as

well as 7 grandsons and 3 granddaughters and their families; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous

extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rosa V. Marshall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

