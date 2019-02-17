March 27, 1929 - February 6, 2019

Dr. George Carl Mohr, Colonel (Retired) died peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 89 years.



George is survived by his beloved wife, Annabel L. Mohr; daughter, Diana L. Mohr of San Antonio, Texas; son, Robert C. Mohr and wife Brenda (Clabbers) of Aledo, Texas; grandson, James A. Mohr and wife Leann (Gunnels) of New Braunfels, Texas; and great-grand- daughter, Juliette Annabel. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl F. and Martha H. Mohr; sister, Marlys I. Mohr; and brother, Roger H. Mohr of Cresco, Iowa.



George was born on March 27, 1929 in Cresco, Iowa to Carl F. Mohr and Martha H. Atzen. He married Annabel Lee McArthur in 1955. George was a Flight Surgeon who served his country for 39 years with the United States Air Force.



A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A Military Funeral with Honors is scheduled for Friday, February 22 at 1:15 p.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations may be made to the Alamo Colleges Foundation Challenger Learning Center.

