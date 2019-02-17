San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:15 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Carl Mohr


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Carl Mohr Obituary
March 27, 1929 - February 6, 2019
Dr. George Carl Mohr, Colonel (Retired) died peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 89 years.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Annabel L. Mohr; daughter, Diana L. Mohr of San Antonio, Texas; son, Robert C. Mohr and wife Brenda (Clabbers) of Aledo, Texas; grandson, James A. Mohr and wife Leann (Gunnels) of New Braunfels, Texas; and great-grand- daughter, Juliette Annabel. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl F. and Martha H. Mohr; sister, Marlys I. Mohr; and brother, Roger H. Mohr of Cresco, Iowa.

George was born on March 27, 1929 in Cresco, Iowa to Carl F. Mohr and Martha H. Atzen. He married Annabel Lee McArthur in 1955. George was a Flight Surgeon who served his country for 39 years with the United States Air Force.

A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A Military Funeral with Honors is scheduled for Friday, February 22 at 1:15 p.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations may be made to the Alamo Colleges Foundation Challenger Learning Center.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now