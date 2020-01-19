|
|
George Charles Hastings, after 93 years as a lifetime resident of San Antonio now resides in the dwelling place that Jesus prepared for him. A Navy veteran of WWII, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years Ruby Frances Wiedenfeld Hastings, his parents, 3 sisters: Helen Campbell, Nellie Schmidt, and Virginia Hastings; and 7 brothers: Louis Hastings, Ollie Hastings, Norman Hastings, Sam Hastings Jr., Gilbert Hastings, Claude "Hoat" Hastings and Bill Hastings; and his sons Craig Hastings and Brian Hastings and grandson Adam Hastings.
He is survived by his children Allan Hastings (Valerie), Keith Hastings (JoAnn), Carol Hastings Whitaker, and Roger Hastings (Lisa). He is also survived by grandchildren Donald Waddle (Niki), Ann Waddle Saylor (Ron), Eva Whitaker Raney (KC), Teresa Whitaker Angier (Gregg), David Whitaker (Katie), Aubrey Hastings, Sydney Hastings, Shayne Hastings and Reagan Hastings and great grandchildren Kendall, Ben, Katie, Eddie, Carrie, Lizzie, Gwen, Bradley, Brooke, Carter, Caleb, Ellie, Benny, and Charlie, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to count.
Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19 from 3:00-5:00pm with a private family graveside service on Monday afternoon.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020