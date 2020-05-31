George D. Jordan, Jr. ("Tony" "June") born June 4, 1948 in Suffolk, VA was united with his Savior on May 20, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. Tony was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a member of Cornerstone Church and served the congregation as an Usher. He was loved by everyone.Tony served in the United States Air Force 22 years and retired in 1989. He continued in Federal service with the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security from 1994 until he retired in December 2015.Tony dedicated his life to his Lord and Savior. He loved his family and was a well-respected entrepreneur. Tony is survived by his wife, Maria (Cervantes); sons, Tyrone, Francisco and Marcus; daughters, Tracy and Tonya; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters, G. Anne Lauher and Maggie Archer; and brother, Lonnie Muhammad. His siblings, Carolyn Mack, Linda, Malcolm and Wayne Jordan preceded him in death.Tony's life will be celebrated via Livestream on June 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Please visit the obituary at www.porterloring.com for the livestream link.IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation by visiting www.ColonCancerFoundation.org. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.