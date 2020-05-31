George D. Jordan Jr.
1948 - 2020
George D. Jordan, Jr. ("Tony" "June") born June 4, 1948 in Suffolk, VA was united with his Savior on May 20, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. Tony was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a member of Cornerstone Church and served the congregation as an Usher. He was loved by everyone.Tony served in the United States Air Force 22 years and retired in 1989. He continued in Federal service with the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security from 1994 until he retired in December 2015.Tony dedicated his life to his Lord and Savior. He loved his family and was a well-respected entrepreneur. Tony is survived by his wife, Maria (Cervantes); sons, Tyrone, Francisco and Marcus; daughters, Tracy and Tonya; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters, G. Anne Lauher and Maggie Archer; and brother, Lonnie Muhammad. His siblings, Carolyn Mack, Linda, Malcolm and Wayne Jordan preceded him in death.Tony's life will be celebrated via Livestream on June 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Please visit the obituary at www.porterloring.com for the livestream link.IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation by visiting www.ColonCancerFoundation.org. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com Arrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Service
11:00 AM
By invitation only or Join LiveStream
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 30, 2020
Mr. T, I am going to miss your handshake at church and the laughter that we shared together as we ushered together. You truly labored for the Lord and I know that Jesus has said , " Come and enjoy the mansion that I have prepared for you". Maria, "We Love You" and we will be here for you. '
Gabriel Quintero
Friend
May 29, 2020
Mr. Jordan was a very nice and helpful gentleman. Always had a smile and was cheerful. Rest In Peace.
Belinda Palacios
May 29, 2020
Maria and family, you have our deepest condolences for your loss. Tony was such a terrific neighbor, Christian brother, and friend! Love, Barry, Katie, Josh, and William Yancosek
Katie Yancosek
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
I worked with Tony at DFS, although I didn't know him well he was always a joy to work with. My sincere condolences to his wife maria and family
Millie Furlin
Coworker
May 29, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the Jordan family
DFAS SA
Pat Williams
Coworker
May 29, 2020
My Dear Brother, Some might write notes of condolence. Others might recall happy memories of times spent together. For me, I will say, "Congratulations!" You've "fought the good fight, you've finished the race" and I know that Jesus met you saying, "Well done, My Good and Faithful Servant." We've praised and prayed; we've sung and laughed and we've cried together. But none of this will compare to the time to come when we're reunited at Heaven's Gate and live for all Eternity together. While we're here, we'll hold tight to your beloved Maria. In the meantime my Brother, Rest sweetly in the Arms of Jesus. You are loved. Your Sister in Christ.
Gloria Bird
Sister
May 28, 2020
Sitting on the dock of the bay! Rest easy Tony knowing that you've left a great legacy that will touch generations to come. You were a true friend and brother! I will miss our conversations and always feeling better after we'd talk. I don't know how our Country and the world will make it without us solving their problems on a near daily basis sometimes! You were a good man Tony and an even greater friend! Enjoy your Heavenly reward and rest peacefully, you certainly earned it! Harold "Mac" McLaurin
Harold McLaurin
Friend
