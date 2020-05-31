My Dear Brother, Some might write notes of condolence. Others might recall happy memories of times spent together. For me, I will say, "Congratulations!" You've "fought the good fight, you've finished the race" and I know that Jesus met you saying, "Well done, My Good and Faithful Servant." We've praised and prayed; we've sung and laughed and we've cried together. But none of this will compare to the time to come when we're reunited at Heaven's Gate and live for all Eternity together. While we're here, we'll hold tight to your beloved Maria. In the meantime my Brother, Rest sweetly in the Arms of Jesus. You are loved. Your Sister in Christ.

Gloria Bird

Sister