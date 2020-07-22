George David Griffin entered eternal rest with his heavenly father on Thursday, July 16, 2020. George was born on April 26, 1934 in Greenwood, South Carolina. He was the eldest child born to George D. Griffin, Sr. and Mattie Drennon Griffin. He was a loving husband and father, grandfather, great-grandfather, a devoted son and brother, a dedicated Christian, an exemplary employee, a true friend - the epitome of a true servant.

George met the love of his life, Alma Dickerson. They married and enjoyed 57 years of marital bliss until his passing. Their blessed union produced three loving and successful sons, George D. Griffin III (Amy) of Spring, Texas, Eric L. Griffin of Atlanta, Georgia and Darvis L. Griffin of College Station, Texas.

He grew up in Washington, DC where he attended public schools. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably for twenty- three years. His primary duties included Military Policeman and Drill Instructor. He was stationed in many cities in the United States including two tours in Alaska. His Overseas tours of duty were in Puerto Rico, Korea, and Vietnam. During his service, he received numerous distinguished medals: National Service, Vietnam Service, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Campaign, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service, Army Commendation as well as a Drill Instructor Badge. He retired at the rank of Sergeant First Class in 1975.

After retiring from the Army, he continued his educational pursuits and earned a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree from Southwest Texas State University (currently Texas State University).

George enjoyed an illustrious professional career of 25 years at Trinity University as Director of Campus Post Office. He retired from that role in 2002.

George is preceded in death by his parents, the Reverend George D. Griffin, Sr. and Mrs. Mattie Drennon Griffin; two brothers: Eugene Griffin and James Griffin, and two sisters: Mary Griffin Williams and Hattie Griffin Tidwell.

He is survived by his wife, Alma Dickerson Griffin; three sons: George D. Griffin III (Amy), Eric L. Griffin and Darvis L. Griffin; four grandchildren: Eric L. Griffin II (Micaela), Autumn Griffin, David Griffin, Brandon Griffin; and one great-grandson, Gabrien Griffin. Additionally, to cherish his memories are: sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins across the United States. He also leaves several long-time friends and numerous Christian brothers and sisters who will reflect on this life well-lived.

Final service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9:15 am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Dickerson Center for Civic Responsibility at http://dickersonciviccenter.org/support-dccr/.