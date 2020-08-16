Lieutenant Colonel George David Stewart, "David," a fifth generation Texan whose ancestors were citizens of the Republic of Texas, died in his home surrounded by family on August 4, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease and cancer.

Born November 22, 1938 in San Antonio to Mary Kaine and Arthur Cheeseman Stewart, David grew up in Matagorda and Bay City before moving to Houston to attend the University of St. Thomas where he met the "girl of his dreams," Marilyn, who became his wife of 56 years.

He earned a B.A. from St. Thomas and held masters' degrees in Journalism and Education. He was a member of Kappa Tau Alpha, Journalism Honor Society. During the Vietnam war, he left law school to enlist in the Army. where he served 24 years. He was an Army Ranger. David proved his bravery under fire in Vietnam and for valor received the Bronze Star. Complications from exposure to Agent Orange led to his death.

He worked for the Department of the Army at the Pentagon, where he coordinated the Army's celebration of America's Bicentennial. Later, among other posts, he served as Deputy Chief of Public Affairs at Sixth US Army, San Francisco, and Chief of Public Affairs, Fort Bliss, Texas. He retired from the Army in El Paso in 1985.

After retirement, he helped plan the Texas Sesquicentennial celebration. He was editor of EL PASO MAGAZINE and EL PASO VIEW magazine. He served as Administrator of Our Lady of Assumption School. In 1991, he moved to Universal City, Texas, to become the Executive Director of the American Volkssport Association.

In 2002, David took his dream job -- Director of the Alamo. He oversaw renovation of the Long Barrack Museum, landscaping projects, and development of a plan for future preservation and expansion. He retired in 2009.

When not working, David could often be seen at a Spurs game or doing the volunteer work he loved. For years, he volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America and received the Silver Beaver award. He gave many hours to Randolph Metrocom Chamber, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Armed Services YMCA, Wounded Warriors and his church. He received VII US Corps Helping Hands Award, Dickshire Coors Reach for Excellence Award, and the Cardinal Cooke Award.

He was an officer/member of Texas Independence Trail Region, OLPH School, Providence College Preparatory, Presidio La Bahia, American Society of Association Executives, Public Relations Society of America, Society of Professional Journalists, and Rotary Club.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, sister, Mary Cecile Crawford, children, Stephen, Patrick, Christopher, and Mary Oliver, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Porter Loring North, rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Selma, A private burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery follows.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

Arrangements with