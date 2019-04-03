|
|
April 3, 1944 - February 28, 2019
George E. Stewart, III entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born on April 3, 1944 in San Antonio, TX to Dr. George E. Stewart, Jr. and Eloise (Moss) Stewart. George graduated from Douglas McArthur High School, class of 1962, and attended Baylor University. He honorably served in the United States Air Force and retired from Brooke Army Medical Center after 40 years of civil service. His biggest loves were Baylor University and the San Antonio Spurs. He was a devoted member of St Mark's Episcopal Church and served as a docent for many years. George was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Henderson (Hardy); nephews, Scott Henderson (Tawnya) and Todd Henderson (Frances); great-nieces, Riley Henderson and Marie Henderson; sister-in-law, Pat Henderson; aunt, Doris Spell; numerous cousins, other relatives, and many friends. A Memorial Service will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan St. San Antonio, TX 78205. Innichment will be at St. Mark's Episcopal Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Mark's Episcopal Church, www.stmarks-sa.org. www.colonialuniversal.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2019