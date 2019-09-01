|
|
August 23, 2019
George was born in 1922 in Bay City, Michigan. Graduating from West Point, he had a full Army career, followed ultimately by serving the nation in the early years of the Department of Energy.
George is preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, Dorothy (Pres); his parents, George & Bertha Hall; his brother, Tom; and sister, Jean Aird. George is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Betty Jean (BJ) Hall and her family. He is also survived by his son, Russ Hall and wife Debbie, and their daughter Melissa Roche and husband David; his daughter, Penny Thomas and her husband Peter, and their daughter Presley and their son Peter Thomas III and his wife Jamie and their daughter Claire; and George's son Steve Hall.
The family would especially like to thank the wonderful care team at the Army Residence Center (ARC), especially Nichol, Stephanie, Connie, Erica, Carl, Jerome, Abby, Anna, Yolanda, Maria and many more.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 pm on September 6th at the ARC Chapel, 7400 Crestway Drive, San Antonio. Burial is planned at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019