|
|
July 26, 1933 - August 11, 2019
George Berg, 86, passed away August 11, surrounded by his family. George valued and loved his family, country, and God, and enhanced every day with his keen sense of humor.
Born to George and Margaret Berg in Wilkinsberg, PA, the family moved to Ohio. Here, George graduated from Elyria High School in 1951, and met his wife of 64 years, Ann Hennings Berg.
George had a distinguished career, serving 20 years as a pilot, and was awarded numerous commendations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross. He retired from the USAF as a Lt. Colonel March of 1973 in San Antonio, Texas.
George is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Carol Harle (Sid); Bob Berg (Mary Kay), Sue Kuentz (Chuck), and John Berg (Elaine); grand- children Kimberly Solis (Carlos), Dan Berg (Vanessa), Kelly Dominguez (Noel), Philip Kuentz (Lauren), Paul Harle (Brittany), and Chase Kuentz; great-grandchildren Nico and Lina Solis, and Quinn Harle; and his loving dog, Suzy.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
FUNERAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
AUGUST 17, 2019
1:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
