San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Berg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George G. Berg


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George G. Berg Obituary
July 26, 1933 - August 11, 2019
George Berg, 86, passed away August 11, surrounded by his family. George valued and loved his family, country, and God, and enhanced every day with his keen sense of humor.
Born to George and Margaret Berg in Wilkinsberg, PA, the family moved to Ohio. Here, George graduated from Elyria High School in 1951, and met his wife of 64 years, Ann Hennings Berg.
George had a distinguished career, serving 20 years as a pilot, and was awarded numerous commendations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross. He retired from the USAF as a Lt. Colonel March of 1973 in San Antonio, Texas.
George is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Carol Harle (Sid); Bob Berg (Mary Kay), Sue Kuentz (Chuck), and John Berg (Elaine); grand- children Kimberly Solis (Carlos), Dan Berg (Vanessa), Kelly Dominguez (Noel), Philip Kuentz (Lauren), Paul Harle (Brittany), and Chase Kuentz; great-grandchildren Nico and Lina Solis, and Quinn Harle; and his loving dog, Suzy.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
FUNERAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
AUGUST 17, 2019
1:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now