George F. Gomez, 70, passed away on April 5 at his home.
My father was born in Fremont, Texas to Leandro and Rita Gomez. He served in the Navy during Vietnam, was retired from the United States Post Office, loved playing golf and was a loving grandfather. After residing in San Antonio for 35 years he returned home to live out the remainder of his life in Harlingen, Texas.
He is survived by his children: George Jr, Gomez, grandchildren: George III, Jeremiah and Joshua; Alissa (Jesse) Jacoby: grandchildren; Clarissa and Caleb; Siblings: Inocencia Garcia, Teofilo (Doris) Gomez, Tomas (Mary Lou) Gomez, Jildardo, Jr. (Cindi) Gomez, Mary (Frank) Barron, Sylvia (Robert) Lopez, Charlotte (Daniel) Lopez and Marcos Gomez; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leandro and Rita Gomez; Brothers Juan Manuel Gomez, David Gomez and Leandro Gomez, Jr; Sister Dolores (Frank) Vega and brother in law, Hector Garcia.
A memorial mass will be held at a later time with Good Shepard Catholic Church in Schertz, Texas with a burial service to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020