June 30, 1921 - February 21, 2019

George H. Vakey, educator and life long resident of San Antonio, died on February 21, 2019 at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Irene Vakey; his sister, Dorothy Easter Gemmell Vakey; and his loving wife of 50+ years, Elizabeth Sansom Vakey. He is survived by his brother, John Ken Vakey; and his nephew, Michael Gemmell, and Michael's wife, Elaine.



George was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 30, 1921. He graduated from Harlendale High School in 1939 and then attended Texas A&M College where he studied agriculture until the attack on Pearl Harbor. In January of 1942, he left A&M to join the Army Infantry and served for 4 years in the famed 27th Battalion, 25th Division of the Wolfhounds regiment. The Wolfhound regiment was known for being "fierce in battle". George served 3+ years in the Pacific participating in 5 campaigns, including 165 days "on the line" in battle in the Philippine mountains which was the world record for days in combat during World War II.



After the war, he attended Trinity University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Studies and Psychology, and a Master's degree in Guidance and Counseling and School Administration. While working on his Master's degree, he taught as an instructor of psychology at San Antonio College.



In 1950, George started his first job in public education teaching at Harlendale High School. However, he only taught in the classroom for 3 years before he was promoted to High School Counselor; Dean of Boys, Assistant Principal, Principal of a new school (McCollum High School) from 1962-1966, and finally Principal of MacArthur High School from 1967-1971. During the 21 years that he spent working at the High School level, he made many lifelong relationships with teachers and students. He then spent the remainder of his career working in North East Independent School District's Administrative offices in several management positions: Director Planning & Research, Director of Attendance, Supervisor of Student Teachers K-12, Supervisor of Textbooks Discipline and Safety. Before retiring in 1983, George ended his career as the Associate Superintendent of Instruction K-12.



When he was 94, George wrote a book about his amazing life which can be found on Amazon, "George's Rendezvous with Destiny". There is also a photo show on YouTube for those unable to attend the funeral: https://youtu.be/91qeHl7Y

George will be deeply missed by his friends, family and the many teachers and students that he helped during his 33 years in the field of education.



Family, friends, and others whose life George touched are invited to attend his Funeral Service at the Porter Loring Mortuary (1101 McCullough Ave 78212) at 9:30 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019. Reverend Michael Passmore from the Central Christian Church will officiate, and burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, 78209.



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019