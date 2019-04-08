|
August 4, 1938 - April 3, 2019
George H. Wilkins, III, born August 4, 1938, first of seven children to George and Marjorie Wilkins. Drafted by the Army as a private, rising to full Colonel. Leading two platoons and infantry companies, one for a year in combat in Viet Nam. George commanded the District Advisory Team, largest in Viet Nam, for eighteen months. Graduated Command and General Staff College and National War College. The Army sent him for Bachelor and Master Degrees in Economics. Serving as Infantry Battalion Commander, Tank Heavy Brigade Commander, and Recruiting Brigade Commander. Held staff jobs as Division G-3, DOA Inspector General and the Army's Officer in Charge of Assignments and Education for 3,000+Colonels. Decorations include the Ranger Badge, five Legions of Merit and multiple Bronze Star Valor Awards. Upon retirement George worked management in the security business. Many friends were part of his life, he reveled in these "Pals". Surviving George, his wife, Donna, beloved son, Hank Wilkins, his "treasure", daughter, Amy Bednarz, other son, Amy's husband, Tad Bednarz. Always bragging how his family treated him, he was happiest surrounded by family and friends who often sought counsel and guidance. He died April 3, 2019. Memorial Mass, April 13th, 10:00 a.m. Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial, Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.sunset funeralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 8, 2019