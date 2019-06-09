Services Porter Loring Mortuary 1101 McCullough San Antonio , TX 78212 (210) 495-8221 Service 4:00 PM St. Mark's Episcopal Church 315 E. Pecan San Antonio , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for George Ames Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Johnston Ames

Obituary Condolences Flowers July 28, 1940 - June 6, 2019

George Johnston Ames passed on Thursday, June 6th, 2019. George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an extraordinary storyteller and gracious host, always welcoming people into his home and life. He looked on the bright side, came to have fun, and rarely missed a party, and spread this positive joie de vivre to the people around him. He influenced the many people he encountered with his generous spirit and compassionate heart.



The world witnessed George's arrival on July 28th, 1940 in the East Texas oil field town of Gladewater. Gladewater was to have no hold on George as his parents soon moved to what would be his lifelong home of San Antonio. George attended Alamo Heights and Texas Military Institute, but his parents ending up deciding that a high school, Lake Forest Academy, far from San Antonio was necessary to protect George's virtue from those "wild Saint Mary's Hall girls." Of course, he ended up marrying one of those girls. Following Lake Forest Academy, George enrolled at Tulane, where he majored in being an SAE pledge. Due to an unfortunate incident involving a car and the courthouse steps on Palm Sunday, George prematurely had to end his scholastic career in New Orleans. As punishment, his parents sent George to live and study in London and Madrid for a year. After his penance year, he attended Trinity University.



In 1963, George had the honor of escorting a debutante, the Queen of the Order of the Alamo, Annabell Ellen Sweeney, one of those "wild girls" from Saint Mary's Hall. George instantly knew that he had found his forever queen in Annabell, thus beginning one of the greatest, most devoted relationships of all time. He finally won her over and in 1967 they were married. After jet setting and partying as one of the most glamourous couples of the sixties, George and Annabell had two boys, Edward and George Scott. George raised his boys to be true gentlemen, to embody what is best in men, taught them to always do the right thing, encouraged them to explore the world, and showed them what true love and devotion means.



George's professional career varied as a young man, from being a stock broker to an airline steward. He ended up joining Sweeney & Company, a wholesale grocery company, eventually becoming president. While working in the grocery business, he was honored with membership in the Young Presidents Association and served as president of the Wholesale Grocers Association. In the eighties and nineties, George worked in real estate and helped Annabell in her retail stores, Apropos and Hanley ood. Together they built up Hanley-Wood to become the go-to destination for the finest gifts in San Antonio, a status it maintains to this day.



Though George wasn't born in San Antonio, he became deeply involved in the old social organizations and Fiesta week. As a young man, he escorted many debutantes to society parties, earning him the moniker "deb's delight." George was a member of the Texas Cavaliers, the San Antonio German Club, The Merry Knights of King William, and the Order of the Alamo; he served on the board of the Order of the Alamo, becoming president in 1985 and served as the Lord High Chamberlain in 1990. Annabell served as Mistress of the Robes in 1998 but he might as well have been "Mister of the Robes" as they were a solid and unified team in life. In recent years, George served on the board of Villa Finale, the organization behind the historic preservation of Walter Mathis's home in King William.



George is joining his son, Edward, who was taken from us too early. He is survived by the love of his life, Annabell; his son George Scott and daughter-in-law Meredith, grandchildren, Henry and Madeleine; daughter-in-law Sarah; his brother Gene and sister-in-law Ellen, niece and nephews John, Elizabeth, Gene, and Stephen and their spouses, children and grand children.



A memorial service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 4pm at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan Street.



Donations in memory of George can be made to the Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation, www.texas cavaliers.org, or SNIPSA, www.snipsa.org.



