|
|
February 22, 1941 - June 22, 2019
George Luna born on February 22, 1941 went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church from 6pm to 9pm with the holy rosary to be recited at 7pm.
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9am family and friends will meet at the church on Wednesday, followed by interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019