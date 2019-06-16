|
|
November 11, 1935 - May 30, 2019
George Melvin Mooney was born in Luling, Texas to Isaac and Amelia Littlefield Mooney. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife of 62 years, Verlene, and family.
After serving in the United States Air Force, in 1962 he joined National Life Insurance Company and enjoyed a successful 32-year career in insurance sales serving the east side of San Antonio. As one of the company's top producers, he was awarded trips to Vienna, Austria, Hawaii, and other unforgettable destinations.
He leaves to honor and cherish his memory, wife Verlene; five children, George Gerald Mooney (proceed him in death), wife Sharon, Pflugerville, TX; Sharon L. Mooney, San Antonio, TX; Verlena E. Mooney Newell, and husband Daryl, Chicago, IL; Toni Mooney Smith, and husband Morris, Houston, TX; Darryle K. Mooney, Austin, TX; and Matthew Maxwell Taylor Mooney, Los Angeles, CA.
Services will be as follow: Wake- Thursday, June 20, 2019, 5-8pm at Lewis Funeral Home, Funeral - Friday, June 21, 2019, 11 am, Westridge Park First Baptist Church, 522 S.W. 42nd Street, San Antonio, TX, Interment: Monday, June 24, 2019, 10:30am Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019