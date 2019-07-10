Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home Chapel
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Randolph Main Chapel #1
Randolph Air Force Base
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:45 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Shelter #5
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Neil Mixon


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Neil Mixon Obituary
October 19, 1932 - July 5, 2019
Senior Master Sargent George Neil Mixon passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. George was born in Watson, Louisiana, October 19, 1932. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and married the love of his life Mary Varner in 1955. They had 7 children: Veronica Mixon, Margaret (Murray) Daw, Barbara (Thomas) Richeal, Debra (Charlie) Gautreaux, Pamela Mixon, Neil Mixon, Jr. and Beverly (John) Keller. They had 14 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 10 great step-grandchildren. George served in Korean and Vietnam wars; with tours in the Philippines, Thailand, and Turkey. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and Bronze Star, and retired after 26 years. They settled in Marion, Texas, where they built their dream home together. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed.Visitation will be held from 5:00 -9:00PM on Friday, July 12th, at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel, with a Rosary being recited at 7:00PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 13th, at Randolph Main Chapel #1, located on Randolph Air Force Base. Graveside services, with full military honors, will take place at 9:45 AM on Monday, July 15th, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, at Shelter #5. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following: , VFW, Salvation Army, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or Randolph AFB Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
Download Now