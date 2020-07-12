George Q. Rodriguez, born December 29, 1937 in San Antonio, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on July 6, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and a 1955 graduate of San Antonio Vocational and Technical High School. George was also a member in good standing with the committee of the graduating class of 1955 and was also an active member of the ACTS movement at Church of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Manuela "Emma" Rodriguez; daughters, Cindy Rodriguez Mencacci, Laura Rodriguez Moerdyk; sons, George Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, Gabe Rodriguez; 3 stepchildren, 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and other loving family members and friends.

SERVICES

Rosary will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Church of the Blessed Sacrament follow by Mass of the Resurrection.

Interment will follow at San Fernando #2 Catholic Cemetery. In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask you to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance. We kindly thank you in advance. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.comin the obituary section.