December 8, 1929 - April 10, 2019

George Reynolds Bristol passed away at home on the morning of April 10, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.





He was born on December 8, 1929, in Shreveport, LA. When he was six weeks old, his family relocated to San Antonio, TX.



George was preceded in death by his sons, Kevin and Craig; his brother, Fred; and his sister- in-law and brother-in-law, Cindy and Patrick Gillen.

While attending the University of Illinois, George met the love of his life, Patricia "Pat" Peterson and he is survived by his beloved Pat, who just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary; his daughter, Page; brother-in-law, Roger Gallager; beloved niece, Kristina Aderhold and husband, Jim; their two daughters, Vale and Harper; beloved nephew, Matthew Gillen and wife, Kim and their two daughters, Katrina and Clair; beloved nephew, Timothy Gillen and wife, Adelle and their three sons, Patrick, John and Ryan.



George was in the financial industry all his life, from being a stock broker to managing several brokerage firms. George and his cherished wife, Pat, traveled the world which is a love that all the Bristol, Gillen clans enjoyed if they were not reading a news- paper from cover to cover. He loved the coast, but especially his Hill Country ranch where many holidays were spent with friends and family.



The family wishes to extend special gratitude to his loyal caregivers, Helen Martinez, Connie Pena, Priscilla Lozano, Vanessa Sandoval, Janie Mancilla, along with Carmen and Raul.



FUNERAL SERVICE

MONDAY, APRIL 15, 2019

12:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

1101 McCULLOUGH AVE.



Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, George requested any donations be made to the help of dogs because he always treasured one or more pets, which were treated more like family, or a donation to the .



You are invited to sign

the guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary