George R. Vizena joined his Lord on March 26, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on May 7, 1938 in Oakdell, Louisiana to Abay Vizena and Ethel Edna Vizena. George was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Hazel Pawlik, Nellie Slockett and Mary Paninski; and his brother, Archie Vizena.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Lynn Vizena; and sister, Edna Vizena.

SERVICESVisitation will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 12:00pm at the funeral home chapel, with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2020
