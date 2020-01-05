|
George Ray Benson, born August 2, 1950 in El Paso, Texas passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 69.
Ray was a member of the Church of Christ Lackland Terrace and San Pedro Church of Christ for many years. He enjoyed volunteering at church as much as he could, always willing to help anyone who needed it. Ray was very friendly and outgoing, his hobbies included crocheting; he made many beautiful bedspreads and other items for his family members.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester R. Smith and Ruby Ray Nelson. He is survived by his close friend, John A. Sharp and many other friends from the church. He was a man of great faith, he will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at the San Pedro Church of Christ on Wednesday,
January 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020