George Roger Walling, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. Born on September 16, 1942, in Grapeland, TX, to parents, George E. Walling and María Luisa López. He grew up in Cotulla, TX, with his beloved aunt Segunda and grandmother, Tomasa López. Upon graduation from Cotulla High School, he served three years in the U. S. Army. Afterwards, George earned a Bachelor's degree from St. Mary's University and Master's from Our Lady of the Lake University. He served as a teacher, coach and administrator in SAISD for over 30 years. After retiring, he enjoyed participating in many sports, traveling, and photography. He was a member of the American Legion and St. Luke Men's Club. After years of deteriorating health, he was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) in 2018, and in the hope of finding a cure, he donated brain and spinal cord tissue to the Glenn Biggs Institute at UT Health San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his birth parents, his grandmother, Tomasita, his aunt Segunda and brother, Sonny Segovia. George R. Walling is survived by his wife, Sharon Walling; his daughters, Lucinda Crane and husband Greg, Jr. and Marleyna Davis and husband Andy; his grandchildren, Brianna, Cassidy and Gregory Crane; Leyla, Chase, Callan, Appiel and Andres Davis; sister-in-law, Adelina Segovia; half-siblings, Troy, Belinda, Tony, Sara, Benito and Robert and numerous other family members and friends. The family wishes to thank Drs. Cheryl Mueller and Juan Ramírez-Castañeda. George requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made at www.CurePSP.org. or to any animal rescue organization. Memorial Mass and inurnment will occur at a later date.Private Services will be live-streamed on Sunday, April 26, at 7:00pm, and Monday, April 27, at 10:30am via a link within his obituary page on www.
porterloring.com.