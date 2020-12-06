George Thomas Gray "Popo" passed peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born August 22, 1934, in Dallas, Texas, to Nannie Lou Rakestraw Gray. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was admired and will be remembered with an abundance of love. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Gray; mother, Nannie-Lou Gray; and sister, Mary-Beth Calk. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Gray Neal and her husband, Steven Neal; granddaughter, Rebecca Neal Diamond and her husband, Weston Diamond; brother, Bill Gray and his wife, Marcia; sister-in-law, Betty Atkins; 5 nieces, Claudia, Jamie, Ellen, Betsy, Kelly; 1 nephew, Todd; and Betty Sietsma, his companion of 6 years. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

THURSDAY,

DECEMBER 17, 2020

11:00 AM

NORTHERN HILLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

3703 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northern Hills United Methodist Church.

