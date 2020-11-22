George W. Ackermann, Jr. of San Antonio, TX passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 19, 2020 at the age of 91.

He was born October 17, 1929 to George W. Lillie (Mueller) Ackermann on the family ranch in Northeast Bexar County.

George was a dedicated employee of Longhorn Cement Plant for over 40 years except for the 2 years he was called to service in U.S. Army in Korea. George was a Lifetime member of VFW Post 8541 in San Antonio.

George was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Marjorie and Sisters Bernice Ackermann, Genevieve Lynn and Gloria Dietz and his brother Franklin John Ackermann and nephew James Dietz, Jr. He is survived by his sisters Alfa Mae Martin & Barbara Ackermann and many nieces and nephews and their families all of whom he thought of fondly.

A visitation for George will take place on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 6p-8p at Sunset Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00am at Holy Cross Cemetery.

George's family would like to thank the staff of Hope Hospice for the kind and gentle care they gave him in his final months. In lieu of flowers donations to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.