Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Thomas


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Thomas Obituary

George W. Thomas, 98, aka Grandpa Texas and Uncle George, passed away on October 18, 2019. George was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on October 12, 1921, to Jessie Mae Dunman and George W. Thomas, Sr.

George loved visiting with people, his affiliation with the WWII Veterans Red Shirts, looking at new cars, drinking coffee, joy riding and traveling. He was a pet lover feeding a colony of cats, had a small bird "Baby" that he nursed to health after it fell from the nest, and loved his dog Sweetie.

George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elisabeth Baylor Thomas, and six siblings of which he was the oldest: Brothers - Cleo, Gerald, Ernest, Francis and Albert Thomas. Sister-Zula Mae Gill. He is survived by his Daughter: Diana Thomas Rooney (Fred), Grandchildren: Randall Smith, Shannon Twining (Mike), Great Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Smith,

Thomas Twining, Cameron and Elisabeth Twining; numerous nieces and nephews and Sister in Law, Betty Gotthardt.

Visitation is Saturday, November 9th from 10 – 11 a.m. with the Service to start at 11:00 a.m. at Mission park Funeral Chapels South followed by interment at Mission Burial Park South

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -