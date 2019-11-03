|
George W. Thomas, 98, aka Grandpa Texas and Uncle George, passed away on October 18, 2019. George was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on October 12, 1921, to Jessie Mae Dunman and George W. Thomas, Sr.
George loved visiting with people, his affiliation with the WWII Veterans Red Shirts, looking at new cars, drinking coffee, joy riding and traveling. He was a pet lover feeding a colony of cats, had a small bird "Baby" that he nursed to health after it fell from the nest, and loved his dog Sweetie.
George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elisabeth Baylor Thomas, and six siblings of which he was the oldest: Brothers - Cleo, Gerald, Ernest, Francis and Albert Thomas. Sister-Zula Mae Gill. He is survived by his Daughter: Diana Thomas Rooney (Fred), Grandchildren: Randall Smith, Shannon Twining (Mike), Great Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Smith,
Thomas Twining, Cameron and Elisabeth Twining; numerous nieces and nephews and Sister in Law, Betty Gotthardt.
Visitation is Saturday, November 9th from 10 – 11 a.m. with the Service to start at 11:00 a.m. at Mission park Funeral Chapels South followed by interment at Mission Burial Park South
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019