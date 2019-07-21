Home

Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
1940 - 2019
George Warren Richmond Obituary
September 12, 1940 - July 17, 2019
George Warren Richmond, 78, of San Antonio, TX, passed away on July 17, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Richmond; son Darren and his wife Eron; daughter Donna Richmond Vidal; grandchildren Katy Richmond, Jacob Richmond, Ella Richmond and Dylan Vidal, all living in San Antonio. George worked as an educator and administrator with Northside Independent School District in San Antonio and Rockport, TX for more than 25 years, making everyone feel special. He also loved singing, playing guitar, traveling, birding, connecting with people, and playing with his dog, Cotton. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the March of Dimes.

Online guest book is available at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
