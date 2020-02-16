|
George William Swain III was born on June 26, 1939 and passed away peacefully with his family on February 13, 2020.
George was a member of the Alamo Heights High School graduating class of 1957 before attending the University of Texas at Austin where he joined Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity, Beta Alpha Psi Honorary Accounting Fraternity and earned his BBA in Accounting. While in Austin he also joined the ROTC which led to him proudly serving his country with six years of Active Duty in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He completed his military career as a Captain. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal. Following his service, he returned to his family in San Antonio where he joined his father in the used car and finance business later branching out into retail furniture until he retired. George served on the Alamo Heights Board of Adjustment for thirteen years and on the Boards of the Northeast YMCA and Lifetime Recovery. He was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church where he served as an usher. George loved traveling with his wife visiting every continent and over 50 countries. Their African adventures were their favorites. He enjoyed playing golf, walking his dogs and loved fishing…anytime, anywhere, and with anyone, but particularly with his father, his son or his best friend John!
George was welcomed into heaven by his parents, Helen and George Swain, his in-laws Ruth and Bill Hammond and his faithful German Shepherd Max. He will pave a smooth path for his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 59 years, Ruth Hammond Swain. George was a father, teacher and friend to his children Stacey Dahl (Kirby), Heidi Fallon (John) and Web Swain (Cristee). He had five wonderful grandchildren, Amy Dahl Porter (Nick), Katie Dahl, Kelson Rohrer-Cuervo, James Swain and Darrah Swain, and great-grand-twins Paisley and Parker. He is also survived by brother-in-law Pete Hammond.
The family wishes to thank the many wonderful doctors, nurses and some special angels who took such great care of George.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that George be celebrated with a donation to the Animal Defense League, Humane Society of San Antonio or the .MEMORIAL SERVICETUESDAY,FEBRUARY 18, 20201:30 P.M.ST. LUKE'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
There will be a private graveside service at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date with full military honors.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
