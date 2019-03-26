|
November 16, 1931 - March 23, 2019
Col. George Clyde Windrow Jr., U.S. Army Reserve Ret., of San Antonio passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was 87.
Born November16, 1931, at the Armstrong Hotel in Hondo, he was the son of George Clyde Sr. and Rhoda Mae Taylor Windrow.
George graduated Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1950, and Texas A&M University in 1958 with a degree in mechanical engineering and where he was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U. S. Army Reserve. He retired as a full colonel after 34 years of service, including Special Forces. He also earned a MBA from George Washington University.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sarah Anne Tobias. He is survived by his wife, Margie Ann Asbill Windrow of San Antonio; son, Scott Windrow of Carrollton; daughters, Dana Christine Windrow of Houston and Kelli D'Ann Windrow of Baltimore MD.
Visitation: Tuesday, March 26, 5-8 p.m. at Guinn-Horger Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, at Guinn Horger Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the family plot at Hondo Cemetery, Oakwood Section. Full obituary at www.guinn- horger.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be submitted in his name to support the Corps of Cadets General Scholarship Fund. Send to Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Dr., College Station TX 77840.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 26, 2019