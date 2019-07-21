Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston Cemetery Shelter #3
More Obituaries for Georgia Rosemond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Ann Rosemond


1942 - 2019
Georgia Ann Rosemond Obituary
December 7, 1942 - July 15, 2019
Georgia A. Rosemond of San Antonio joined her beloved husband, Rudolph A. Rosemond, in Heaven on 15 July 2019. Born 7 December 1942, in El Paso to Sarah and George Van Orman, she attended Burges High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Patricia Russell. She is survived by her children and their spouses Brian and Lori Rosemond, Laura and Jay Lauber, Patrisha Rosemond, Erick and Oksana Rosemond; grandchildren Sarah and Keith Lauber; Sean, Sienna, Andrew, Caitlyn, Abigail, Maria, and Brianna Rosemond. Most in life, she cherished her grandchildren.

She was a strong, resilient woman rising above early life challenges. In 1976, she enlisted in the U.S. Army, later using her GI Bill to attend nursing school. As a Registered Nurse in Labor & Delivery, she found her true calling helping women to bring forth new lives.

Graveside services with military honors will be at 9:30 A.M. on 25 July 2019 at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery Shelter #3. Funeral arrangements provided by Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her name to the Battered Women and Children's Shelter or the San Antonio Humane Society.

Guestbook available at www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
