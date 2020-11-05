1/1
GEORGIA ASHER BRYSON
1929 - 2020
Georgia was born on November 18, 1929 to Lloyd Phillip Asher and Ava Marie Asher in Harlingen, Texas. Georgia spent her childhood in Harlingen, and later in San Antonio where she graduated from Brackenridge High School. She married Robert Henderson Bryson in 1951.

Georgia had a long career at Methodist Hospital as a lab technician. She retired to care for her son Jeff during his battle with cancer.

Georgia attended University Methodist Church. She volunteered for Threads of Love where she sewed clothing to be donated to premature babies in San Antonio hospitals. Georgia was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey in 1992, and great-grandson Adam in 2016. Survivors: Son, Bob and wife Terry; Son, Michael and wife Lori; Grandson, Kyle and wife Amy; Grandson, Colin and wife Amanda; Grandson, Christopher; Grandson, Daniel and wife Sarah; Great-granddaughters Abby and Emily.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 6th at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A 10:00 a.m. Graveside Service will be Saturday, November 7th at Mission Burial Park North.

Memorial gifts may be made to: Threads of Love San Antonio, 5926 Valparaiso Way, San Antonio, Texas 78249




Published in Express-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
NOV
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mission Burial Park North
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
