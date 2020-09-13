1/2
GEORGIA H. COWAN
1925 - 2020
It is with sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Georgia Cowan, of natural causes.

Georgia was born to Henry and Florence Spies on April 22, 1925. She was one of eight daughters and one son. Georgia and six of her sisters formed the entertainment troupe, "The Seven Spies Sisters."

They entertained throughout nine midwestern states. They entertained with programs that included tap dance, toe dancing, song, comedy, and acrobatic acts. They were the largest all sister entertainment group of their time and many times shared the billing with Andy Williams and his brothers, Frances Albert "Frank Sinatra", and performed with the original Lawrence Welk band.

She was blessed with 5 children, Julie Hoback of Corpus Christi, Mark Cowan (Donna) of Houston, Janie Jackson (Milt) of Amhurst MA, Cindy Cowan of Converse, Tx and Beth Payne of San Antonio.

She was also blessed with 6 grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, many loving nieces and nephews and many friends.

Her Catholic faith was unwavering and was a witness for the love of God to all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Janie, her parents Henry and Florence, her brother, and 6 of her sisters. Georgia requested cremation.

Internment and celebration of her life will be held in April of 2021. While we grieve, we joyfully celebrate her reunion with our savior Jesus Christ, and all of her family and friends that went before her.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
