September 24, 1971 - September 14, 2019
Georgia Raye Binkley passed away September 14, 2019. She was born September 24, 1971 in San Antonio, Texas to George R. Binkley and JoAnne Venezia. Although born in San Antonio, Georgia grew up in Japan where her father was stationed. She moved back in 1976 and it had been home since. Georgia loved her children and family; she would love to spend time with them as often as she could. A selfless woman, she always put others before herself and would do anything for her children. She was also an animal lover and will be severely missed. She is preceded in death by her sister, Robin Binkley; grand parents, William and Dorothy Venezia, Lewis Ray Binkley and Melita Schiltz.
She is survived by her mother, JoAnne Venezia and father, George Binkley and Rachel Salazar; children, Rebecca Joanne Binkley, Rene Richard Gallegos, and Cynthia Lynn Gallegos; siblings, Dennis Binkley, Mary Dawn Binkley, and Richard Binkley; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28th at The VFW Post 6012 (4810 W. Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242) at 2:00 P.M.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019